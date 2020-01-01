Victor Moses reacts after helping Inter Milan advance into Europa League Round of 16

The former Nigeria international has praised the Black and Blues following their victory against Ludogorets at Giuseppe Meazza

Victor Moses has reacted to Milan’s progress into the Round of 16 of the following back-to-back victories against Razgrad.

Having secured a 2-0 first-leg win at Ludogorets Arena, the former Super Eagles star played a key role to help Inter reach the next stage of the European tournament with a 2-1 victory on Thursday night.

The wing-back featured for the duration of the game and completed three dribbles to open up the Bulgarian defence and aid his side’s win.

More teams

The 29-year-old has taken to the social media to praise the performance of the Black and Blues at Giuseppe Meazza.

“Good win and into the last 16,” Moses posted on Instagram.

Moses joined the Italian giants from in January and has now featured seven times for the side.

The wing-back will hope to play a prominent role when Inter take on Spanish side in the Round of 16 of the tournament.