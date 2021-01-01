Victor Moses on target as Spartak Moscow claim derby victory over Dynamo Moscow

The former Nigeria international inspired Domenico Tedesco's side to victory with his first-half equaliser

Chelsea loanee Victor Moses scored a goal as Spartak Moscow fought back to claim a 2-1 win over neighbours Dynamo Moscow in Saturday’s derby in the Russian Premier League.

Spartak Moscow found themselves behind at the VTB Arena in the opening minutes of the encounter after Pavel Maslov turned the ball into the back of his team's net.

The hosts' lead did not last for long as Moses fired in a right-footed shot to the bottom corner to draw the People's Team level on the half hour-mark.

It’s HT here at the Lev Yashin Dynamo Stadium and we’re level thanks to excellent strike from @VictorMoses 👏#DynamoSpartak | 🚨 1:1 🔴 pic.twitter.com/vGc0ISmmtc — FC Spartak Moscow (@fcsm_eng) March 13, 2021

Later in the second half, Alexander Sobolev scored the match-winning goal for Spartak Moscow with his strike from the penalty spot in the 63rd minute.

Moses could not finish the first-half as he limped off with a suspected knee injury in the 40th minute. Cameroon striker Clinton Njie was in action for Dynamo Moscow as a 67th-minute substitute.

Since he moved to Russia on a season-long loan from Chelsea in October, the former Super Eagles midfielder has scored two goals in 12 Premier League matches.

The victory moved Spartak Moscow closer to the top of the Russian top-flight table as they sit second with four points behind Zenit St Petersburg, after picking up 41 points from 22 matches.

At the end of Saturday’s match, Spartak Moscow assistant manager Andreas Hinkel gave an update on Moses’ injury and Jordan Larsson who was replaced in the 92nd minute.

“I haven't spoken to Jordan after the game until I saw him,” Hinkel told the club website.

“And Moses said that there was a blow to the knee and the feeling that he tucked it. At the same time, he thinks that nothing happened, but we will conduct the necessary medical examination.”

Moses, meanwhile, has taken to social media to celebrate his goalscoring contribution and the derby triumph which he described as a 'massive' result for the People's Team.

"Massive win in the derby today! Great performance from the boys and always good to get on the scoresheet," he tweeted.