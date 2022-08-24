Viborg vs West Ham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The Hammers are in the driving seat going into the second leg of their play-offs...

West Ham are set to line up in second leg of the Europa Conference League play-offs against Viborg knowing they only need to avoid a heavy defeat to seal their progress to the group stage.

West Ham reached the semi-finals of the Europa League last season, but the start of the season has seen them lose their first three Premier League games. The Hammers lost 2-0 at home to Premier League champions Manchester City before being beaten by Nottingham Forest and Brighton.

Viborg are clear underdogs having lost the first leg 3-1. They may not be favourites to progress to the group stage but will hope to pull off an upset against the Premier League team.

Which TV channel is the game on and how can you stream it live online?

Viborg vs West Ham date & kick-off time

Game: West Ham vs Viborg Date: August 25, 2022 Kick-off: 6:00pm BST / 1:00pm ET Venue: Viborg Stadium, Denmark

How to watch Viborg vs West Ham on TV & live stream online

In the UK, Premier Sports 1 is broadcasting Viborg vs West Ham and the game can also be streamed live using the Premier Player.

In the U.S., the game can be watched live on Paramount Plus (Paramount+).

Country TV channel Live stream UK Premier Sports 1 Premier Player U.S. N/A Paramount+

West Ham squad and team news

David Moyes may not be looking to make wholesale changes to his starting lineup but following three back-to-back league defeats this early on, he will want to make sure the team starts well in Europe.

Summer signing Gianluca Scamacca netted on his first start for the club when he opened the scoring in the 23rd minute against Viborg. West Ham confirmed the signing of full-back Emerson Palmieri from Chelsea and he could slot in at the back if Moyes deems the Italian international fit enough for a debut. The injured duo Angela Ogbonna and Vladimir Coufal could also make their return to the lineup.

Position Players Goalkeepers Fabianski, Areola, Trott, Randolph Defenders Johnson, Cresswell, Zouma, Coufal, Dawson, Ogbonna, Masuaka, Aguerd, Emerson. Midfielders Fornals, Lanzini, Vlasic, Downes, Cornet, Soucek, Coventry, Rice Forwards Scamacca, Antonio, Bowen, Benrahama

Viborg squad and team news

Viborg coach Jacob Friis will have Ibrahim Said available for selection after the winger missed the first leg in London.

Daniel Anyembe was withdrawn due to an injury in the first leg and also missed the team's league game during the weekend. Anton Gaaei is set to deputise in the full-back's absence.