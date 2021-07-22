The newly promoted Serie A outfit are on the verge of signing a talented teenager currently on the books of MLS club Sporting Kansas City

Venezia technical director Paolo Poggi has confirmed that United States midfielder Gianluca Busio is coming to the club ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Busio has enjoyed a meteoric rise to prominence since joining Sporting Kansas City in 2018, establishing himself as one of the most promising young talents in MLS while also earning a place in the USMNT.

The 19-year-old is currently starring for his country at the Gold Cup, but is set to embark on a new challenge in Europe when the tournament ends, with Serie A new boys Venezia poised to secure his services after already completing a deal for American midfielder Tanner Tessman recently.

What's been said?

Venezia chief Poggi let the news of Busio's impending arrival slip when quizzed on the club's links with SPAL star Salvatore Esposito buy Italian outlet Triveneto Goal.

“We were honestly surprised when we read the news yesterday," he said. "In that role we have Vacca, we have taken Tessmann and Busio will also arrive, why should we take Salvatore Esposito?

"Very good player, but we don't care. There are no negotiations in progress."

Busio's career record

Busio has already featured in 70 first-team games for Sporting KC, including 13 in their latest MLS campaign.

The talented teenager has scored eight goals for the club to date while also providing nine assists, and is now also making his mark on the international stage.

Busio made his USMNT debut in a Gold Cup group stage fixture against Haiti earlier this month before appearing in subsequent wins against Martinique and Canada, and could line up once again in their quarter-final tie against Jamaica on Sunday.

The bigger picture

Busio has been dubbed 'the American Pirlo' after a bright start to his career in his homeland, but will face a whole new challenge when he links up with Spezia, who gained promotion to the Italian top-flight via the Serie B playoffs last term.

The United States international's father was born in Brescia, though, and he has the natural characteristics of an Italian player with his calmness in possession and excellent vision.

Spezia supporters will hope Busio can make the transition to Serie A seamlessly as they bid to make their mark in their first-ever appearance in the top tier under head coach Vincenzo Italiano.

