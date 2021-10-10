Varane gives Man Utd injury concern as France defender forced off vs Spain

France centre-back Raphael Varane has been forced off the pitch in the Nations League final against Spain on Sunday due to injury.

He left in the 43rd minute after appearing to hurt himself attempting a clearance.

In addition to being a mainstay in France's line-up, Varane is a key piece of Manchester United's defence at club level.

What happened?

Varane walked off under his own power after sitting on the field in pain for a time and was flanked by medical staff.

He was replaced by Dayot Upamecano.

Double fears for United

Varane's injury comes with fellow starting defender Harry Maguire already out with a calf problem.

Victor Lindelof has seen more playing time with Maguire out, and Eric Bailly could be pushed into the line-up if Varane misses any time.

United face Leicester City on Saturday before a Champions League clash with Atalanta next week.

