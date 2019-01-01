Varane distanced from Man Utd & Juventus speculation by Real Madrid boss Zidane

The France international defender has seen a summer move away from the Santiago Bernabeu mooted, but his manager is looking for him to stay put

Raphael Varane may be generating talk of interest from and , but boss Zinedine Zidane claims to have seen nothing to suggest that the defender is looking for a move.

As the summer transfer window approaches, speculation regarding who may be heading where is starting to build.

Various big-money deals are being mooted at the Santiago Bernabeu, both in and out of the Spanish capital.

Real are expected to spend big on the back of a forgettable 2018-19 campaign and will need to move certain players on in order to free up space for fresh faces.

It has been suggested that international Varane is among those ready to take on a new challenge after a trophy-laden spell in Madrid, with the Premier League or Serie A considered to be his most likely landing spots.

Zidane is, however, eager to keep the 25-year-old World Cup winner on his books and insists a fellow countryman has offered no indication that he wants to leave.

Asked if he could imagine a Madrid squad without Varane, the Blancos boss said: “No, and besides, I don't want him to go. None of us want him to leave.

“He's still young, he's been here for eight years, and he's doing well. It's life, but he seems fine to me.

“He hasn't said anything about wanting to leave. But if you know something I don't…

“What counts is what the player tells me and right now he is at the best club in the world. He has won a lot here and he seems okay to me.”

Varane moved to Madrid from Lens in the summer of 2011.

He was eased into the fold by the Liga heavyweights, but has gone on to become a key figure for the Blancos alongside club captain Sergio Ramos.

More than 260 appearances have been taken in to date, with those outings allowing the Frenchman to savour two title triumphs and four successes.

Leading sides across Europe would welcome the opportunity to add such experience and talent to their ranks, but Madrid will not allow a player tied to a contract until 2022 to depart without a fight.