Van Dijk's 'hard work' lauded as Liverpool star steps up injury recovery with Dutch legend Seedorf

The Liverpool defender is working his way back to fitness following a serious knee injury

great Clarence Seedorf has been training with Virgil van Dijk, and has talked positively about the defender’s determination to return to action.

Van Dijk suffered what appeared to be a season-ending injury against on October 17, with Jordan Pickford’s wild lunge at the defender resulting in cruciate knee ligament damage.

Liverpool are putting no timeframe on their towering centre-back’s return to the fold, but he is working hard on a tailored training programme.

More teams

Van Dijk has been in Dubai working on his rehabilitation, and he was joined in the warmer climes of the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex by fellow countryman and multiple winner Seedorf.

Seedorf posted an update on Instagram, where he talked in positive terms of Van Dijk’s efforts to return to full fitness as quickly as possible.

“I joined the captain Virgil van Dijk for some training today,” Seedorf said. “Happy to see his determination and hard work to be back on the pitch stronger than before!

“In these type of journeys, patience and focus are key to succeed.

“Keep it up my brother!”

Liverpool are on a nine-game unbeaten run in all competitions, with their defensive record fairly solid, but they have not enjoyed a positive festive period as they drew 1-1 at home to and 0-0 at Newcastle.

The Reds will welcome in the New Year as Premier League leaders, but they could be joined at the top by should Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Red Devils win their game in hand.

As well as being without Van Dijk, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp confirmed another injury absence to a centre-back, with Joel Matip facing a number of weeks on the sidelines with a groin complaint.

Article continues below

"The normal situation with this kind of injury is around about three weeks," Klopp said of the injury Matip picked up against West Brom.

If Van Dijk makes a return before the end of the season, it will be viewed as a huge positive by the Reds.

The key for Klopp will be to get back to winning ways, starting with the trip to Ralph Hasenhuttl’s on January 4.