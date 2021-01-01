Real Madrid midfielder Valverde in self-isolation after close contact with Covid-19 sufferer

Los Blancos have been handed a further headache with the news that the Uruguay international must be sidelined for part of their run-in

Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde is in self-isolation following a contact with an individual positive for Covid-19, the club has confirmed.

The Uruguay international, who only returned from a hamstring problem earlier this month, has posted a negative test himself but is still required to isolate as a precautionary measure, ruling him out of Sunday's clash wtih Getafe in La Liga.

It hands Zinedine Zidane a further headache as he looks to mount a defence of Los Blancos' crown in La Liga, with eight games left to play.

What has been said?

"Our player Fede Valverde has been in isolation since yesterday, Saturday 17 April, after being in direct contact with a person who has tested positive for Covid-19, although the player has tested negative in all the tests that he has undergone," the club announced in a statement. "Fede Valverde will not be available for the match against Getafe today."

Which matches could Valverde miss?

With players who post a positive test facing a self-isolation period of 10 days, any such result would rule Valverde out of potentially three further clashes, including Madrid's Champions League semi-final first leg against Chelsea on April 27.

However, if he returns a negative result once again, the 22-year-old may be able to immediately rejoin the playing squad ahead of upcoming clashes with Cadiz and Real Betis in La Liga.

The bigger picture

Valverde's absence is another problem for Zidane to contend with as his side continue to chase what once felt like an unlikely league crown.

They trail leaders and cross-city rivals Atletico Madrid by a point heading into their game with Getafe, having closed the gap during the second half of the season.

If Atletico fail to beat Eibar, then Real could leapfrog them into first by the end of the day.

