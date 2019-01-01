Valverde not worried about Suarez drought

The forward has not scored in five matches for Barcelona, but his manager is still happy to see him generating scoring chances

Ernesto Valverde insists he is not worried about Luis Suarez's goal drought after the striker once again struggled in 's 0-0 draw at .

international Suarez was excellent in the first half of the season, but he has been rather less effective in front of goal since then, and that is reflected in Barca's form, having now drawn four of their last five games in all competitions.

Suarez was lively in against Lyon in the opening leg of their last-16 clash, sniffing out a few opportunities, but his finishing left a lot to be desired and he looked visibly frustrated on numerous occasions on Tuesday.

It was the fifth game in a row Suarez has not scored in, while in the 22nd minute he passed 24 hours of playing time in the Champions League without an away goal.

Barca head coach Valverde is not concerned, however.

"I would worry if he did not generate scoring chances, which is what is asked of a striker," Valverde told reporters.

"He always has chances and if not, he generates them and is a headache for the rival. And, in any case, he is linked well with the occasions we've created.

"Football is a matter of success. If the opposition wastes occasions I get nervous; if we waste them, it only bothers me."

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique also backed his team-mate to find himself among the goals against soon.

"When you have a bad run like this one you can probably get a little obsessed," Pique said.

"If Luis Suarez has shown one thing it is that he has a lot of goals in him."