Valverde: I'll learn a lot from Pogba if he comes to Real Madrid

The Uruguayan midfielder has become a regular for Los Blancos this term amid rumours the Man Utd star could move to the Bernabeu

midfielder Fede Valverde has said he would learn plenty from Paul Pogba if the man joins the Blancos.

Pogba has been consistently linked with a move away from Old Trafford, with Real Madrid and both tipped to spend big on the international.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has insisted that Pogba, who has missed most of the season with an ankle injury, will not be sold in the January transfer window.

But that hasn't quieted talk that the 26-year-old could leave Old Trafford in the coming months, as he enters the final 18 months of his contract.

Valverde's emergence this season has caused many to speculate that Madrid have less of a need to sign Pogba now.

The 21-year-old has become an integral part of Zinedine Zidane's side, as he's graduated from the club's youth setup to make 20 total appearances in 2019-20.

Valverde started in Wednesday's 3-1 win over Valencia in the Supercopa de Espana semi-final, as Madrid booked a spot in the final where they will face either or .

Speaking after the game, Valverde said he'd be ready to learn from Pogba should his side move for the Manchester United man.

"Pogba? I live quietly. I try to enjoy it when I put on this shirt," Valverde said in the mixed zone. "If in the future he has to come obviously I'm going to learn a lot from him as a player."

The midfielder then gave credit to his manager, whom he credits with giving him confidence before he was a vital member of the squad at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"Zidane has supported me even when I didn't have any minutes. He has given me the confidence and assurance. He's uniting us a team," Valverde added.

Toni Kroos, Isco and Luka Modric scored as Madrid put in an assured display in Jeddah, , and the club's director of institutional relations Emilio Butragueno hailed his side's victory after the game.

"Modric's goal was like a master at work. Today has been more about the performance of Real Madrid rather than an under-performing ," Butragueno told Movistar.