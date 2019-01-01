Vakoun Bayo: Ivorian striker excited after scoring first Celtic goals

The Ivory Coast international opened his goal account to help Neil Lennon’s men claim their third win of the season

Vakoun Bayo was delighted after scoring his first goals for in their 3-1 victory over Hearts in a Scottish Premiership game on Sunday.

The 22-year-old striker was handed his first start by manager Neil Lennon since joining the Bhoys in January from Dunajska Streda.

The international delivered a man-of-the-match performance in the encounter, scoring twice at Celtic Park to end a seven-game drought.

“I haven’t started since I came so I’m really happy, and happy with the team performances as well,” Bayo told the club website.

“I touched the ball for the first goal. The defender also touched it but I got the last touch. The principal role of a striker is to score goals. Even if you don’t score you can still help the team.

I don’t mind the pressure of having to score. I should have scored the other chance to get a hat-trick, and the manager told me this as well.

“The fans were happy with the two goals and I’ve been waiting on this moment. Since I arrived, I’ve spoken a lot to the manager.

"He encourages me all the time and I’ve benefited from the encouragement. I’ve been really patient and on Sunday, that paid off.”

Bayo will hope to maintain the fine performances when Celtic take on AIK in the second leg of their Uefa qualifying game on Thursday.