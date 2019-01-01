USWNT vs Chile women: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

After an explosive start to the World Cup, the defending champions are seeking to secure their place in the last 16 with a win on Sunday

After their crushing 13-0 win over to start the FIFA Women’s World Cup, the USWNT tackles in a match staged at Paris’ Parc des Princes that could seal its place in the knockout stages.

The U.S. set records tumbling in its opening match of the tournament as it trounced the Asian side, and will now face a South American side ranked even lower in the FIFA Ranking.

Chile is participating in its first World Cup and after seeing the show of strength from their opponents on Tuesday, will be hopeful that it is not on the wrong end of a similar scoreline from the tournament favourites and three-time winners.

Game USWNT vs Chile Date Sunday, June 16 Time 5:00pm BST / 12 noon ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

US TV channel Online stream Telemundo, FOX Network fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be broadcast on BBC Two and it can be streamed live online using BBC Sport Live and BBC Sport iPlayer

UK TV channel Online stream BBC Two BBC Sport Live, BBC Sport iPlayer

Squads & Team News

Position USWNT squad Goalkeepers Naeher, Harris, Franch Defenders Sauerbrunn, O'Hara, Dahlkemper, Krieger, Davidson, Sonnett, Dunn Midfielders Mewis, Brian, Ertz, Horan, Lavelle, Long Forwards Pugh, Lloyd, Morgan, Rapinoe, Heath, McDonald, Press

USWNT coach Jill Ellis is unlikely to make dramatic changes to the side that recorded victory on the opening matchday, although Becky Sauerbrunn seems to have shaken off a knock that saw her pull out of the match and could come into contention to start.

Julie Ertz could move into midfield at the expense of Sam Mewis as a result.

Possible USWNT starting XI: Naeher; O’Hara, Dahlkemper, Sauerbrunn, Dunn; Ertz, Lavelle, Horan; Heath, Morgan, Rapinoe

Position Chile squad Goalkeepers Endler, Campos, Torrero Defenders Guerrero, Lara, Diaz, Galaz, Pinilla, Toro, Saez Midfielders Soto, Aedo, Lopez, Pardo, Balmaceda, Duran Forwards Rojas, Urrutia, Grez, Huenteo, Zamora

Chile may opt to make a couple of changes to their team after losing 2-0 to in their opening match.

Maria Jose Urrutia was stretchered off against Sweden and seems unlikely to feature.

Possible Chile starting XI: Endler; Galaz, Guerrero, Saez, Toro; Araya, Lara; Zamora, Lopez, Aedo; Balmaceda

Betting & Match Odds

The USWNT are red-hot 1/50 favourites with Bet365 . Meanwhile, Chile can be backed at 33/1, while a draw is priced at 16/1.

Match Preview

The USWNT served notice of its intent to claim a fourth world title in its opening match of the tournament, which saw it sweep impressively past Thailand 13-0.

It was not a game without its controversy, with critics from certain sections claiming that the players showed their opponents a lack of respect by continuing to celebrate each goal , yet it was otherwise a perfect start to the competition.

After such an overwhelming victory, there is the prospect of a similarly one-sided match against Chile, who are actually below the Thais on the FIFA Ranking, and American coach Jill Ellis has hinted that her side will aim to be as ruthless as ever.

“Every team that is here has been fantastic to get to this point. To be respectful to opponents is to play hard against them. It's a tournament where goal differential is a criteria. A lot of this is about building momentum and so as a coach I don't find it my job to rein my players in,” she said after the opening victory before speaking of her desire to pick holes in the record success.

“We're going to sit and look at some film. There's always things you can refine and polish. I'm not sure exactly what Chile will do but teams sit low and it invites us on top of them a lot. I think working at breaking teams down that sit in lower blocks is important for us to continue to grow in that regard.”

Tobin Heath, who was not one of the record seven different scorers in the opening match, is certainly predicting a more complicated affair.

“I think they’re a great opponent,” she said. “I think its incredible what they’ve been able to accomplish in such of short period of time that they’ve been around.

“South American teams are difficult to break down. They play the game, see the game a little bit different than what we’re used to, so we have to be ready for anything and know that they’re capable of hurting us and understand that we have to bring our A game.”

After losing 2-0 to Sweden in their opening game, conceding twice in the closing seven minutes to suffer a damaging loss, Chile is effectively playing for its World Cup lives.

Yanara Aedo says her side will go into this game seeking their first ever point at the competition.

“We don’t go on to the pitch thinking of losing by a small margin. We go out to get something, at least a point,” she said. “It’s not a victory to lose by a small margin against the USA. A victory for us is to play well, to the best of our capabilities, and playing the way we know to play.”

With the four best third-placed sides progressing, even a defeat would not necessarily eliminate Chile, but they can ill-afford a loss like the one suffered by Thailand last Tuesday.