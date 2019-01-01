USMNT vs Ecuador: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

The former Columbus Crew SC boss welcomes Hernan Dario Gomez' side to Orlando as they step up preparations for this year's Gold Cup campaign

U.S. national team coach Gregg Berhalter will be looking to keep his unbeaten record in charge intact when his side play host to in an international friendly in Florida.

The former SC boss succeeded Dave Sarachan in charge of the national set-up last December and has won both of his opening games in charge against and .

He faces another sturdy test at the Stadium as his side welcomes Hernan Dario Gomez’s visitors to the Sunshine State.

The Colombian was in last year in charge of Panama but has returned for a second spell in charge of Los Amarillos after previously taking them to the 2002 World Cup in and .

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

Squads & Team News

Position USMNT squad Goalkeepers Johnson, Horvath, Jesse Gonzalez Defenders Yedlin, Omar Gonzalez, Brooks, Ream, Miazga, Long, Lima, Lovitz Midfielders Bradley, Pulisic, Trapp, Adams, Lletget, McKennie, Roldan Forwards Zardes, Morris, Arriola, Ramirez, Baird, Lewis

Gregg Berhalter was forced to make one change from his initial squad, adding Jesse Gonzalez after number one keeper Zack Steffen was forced to pull out through injury.

There was no place in the squad for expected star Timothy Weah, with the youngster snubbed following his lack of club minutes with .

Potential USMNT starting XI: Horvath; Ream, Miazga, Brooks, Lovitz; Bradley; McKennie, Pulisic; Yedlin, Zardes, Arriola.

Position Ecuador squad Goalkeepers Dominguez, Banguera, Oritz Defenders Paredes, Achilier, Ramirez, Arboleda, Preciado, Caicedo, Arreaga, Porozo Midfielders Antonio , Noboa, Renato Ibarra, Gruezo, Orejuela, Romario Ibarra, Mendez, Intriago Forwards Enner Valencia, Mena, Campana, Julio

Hernan Dario Gomez has plumped for a mixture of experience and young blood in his squad, with four players potentially up to win their first cap.

Goalkeeper Pedro Oritz, defender Jackson Porozo and forward pair Leonardo Campana and Jhojan Julio are the quartet without senior international experience.

Potential Ecuador starting XI: Banguera; Paredes, Milenkovic, Arreaga, Caicedo; Mendez, Intriago, Antonio Valencia; Renato Ibarra; Enner Valencia, Romario Ibarra.

Betting & Match Odds

USMNT are the slight favourites at 6/5 to prevail with bet365, while a draw is available at 11/5. A win for Ecuador is priced at 12/5.

Match Preview

It’s pretty much been the perfect start for new USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter as he prepares to take charge of his third match in the top job.

Brought onboard from Columbus Crew SC, where he had been in charge for half-a-decade, the former and defender has so far proved to be an inspired successor to Dave Sarachan.

Two wins from two, against last year’s World Cup contestants Panama and Costa Rica, has given him some momentum heading towards this year’s Gold Cup, where his side will look to defend the title they won in Santa Clara against two years ago.

Before then however, Berhalter will look to keep the USMNT’s fine record under his brief stewardship intact as they welcome Ecuador to the Orlando City Stadium for an international friendly.

Los Amarillos haven’t mustered a win against their hosts in their last three games, last savouring victory almost a decade ago in 2011.

They travel to Florida however under the guidance of an familiar face who took them to arguably their greatest international triumph almost 17 years ago, in the shape of Hernan Dario Gomez.

The Colombian is a cult hero among fans after he took the nation to the 2002 World Cup in South Korea and Japan during his first spell in charge.

Now, back in the hotseat after achieving the same feat with Panama at Russia last year, the 63-year-old will, much like his opposite number, will be looking to lay the groundwork for a successful charge at reaching 2022.

Berhalter has already shown that his no qualms about leaving out presumed stars from his squads, with no place for PSG hotshot Timothy Weah in his current group of players.

The teenager, who won eight caps for his nation in 2018, has been limited in terms of minutes for Celtic, with whom he is currently on loan, and as such has been axed for the time being, though he has instead been named in the USMNT under-23 setup.

There is only one uncapped face among the hosts, with goalkeeper Jesse Gonzalez called up as a replacement for the injured Zack Steffen.