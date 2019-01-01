USMNT vs Chile: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Gregg Berhalter looks to become the first U.S. manager to begin his tenure with four straight wins when his side takes on La Roja on Tuesday

U.S. national team coach Gregg Berhalter looks to continue his perfect start as the takes on in a friendly on Tuesday night in Houston.

Berhalter has won all three of his games in charge, including a 1-0 victory over on Friday in Orlando.

That win did come at a cost, though, with midfielder Weston McKennie suffering an ankle injury that looks set to keep him out for several weeks.

Chile, meanwhile, is looking to bounce back after losing 3-1 to in a friendly in San Diego on Friday night.

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game is not available for either broadcast or livestreaming.

UK TV channel Online stream N/A N/A

Squads & Team News

Position USMNT squad Goalkeepers Johnson, Horvath, Jesse Gonzalez Defenders Yedlin, Omar Gonzalez, Brooks, Ream, Miazga, Long, Lima, Lovitz Midfielders Bradley, Pulisic, Trapp, Lletget, Roldan Forwards Zardes, Morris, Arriola, Ramirez, Baird, Lewis

McKennie will be missing from a lineup that is likely to feature several changes from the Ecuador match, with Berhalter confirming Ethan Horvath will come in at goalkeeper in place of Sean Johnson.

Tyler Adams has returned to , with Nick Lima set to feature in Berhalter's hybrid right back/midfield role. John Brooks could be rested, giving Matt Miazga a chance at center back.

Potential USMNT starting XI: Horvath; Lovitz, Miazga, Long, Lima; Roldan, Lletget, Pulisic; Yedlin, Zardes, Baird.

Position Chile squad Goalkeepers Arias, Cortes, Vigouroux Defenders Medel, Jara, Isla, Mena, Diaz, Maripan, Lichnovsky, Vegas, Opazo Midfielders Vidal, Aranguiz, Hernandez, Pulgar, Valdes, Martinez, Pavez, Meneses Forwards Castillo, Rubio, Mora, Morales

Chile coach Reinaldo Rueda could choose to ring the changes from his side's defeat to Mexico, with Brayan Cortes potentially coming in at goalkeeper.

Up top, forward Diego Rubio could get a chance to impress in the country where he plays his club football.

Potential Chile starting XI: Cortes; Isla, Jara, Diaz, Mena; Valdes, Vidal, Pulgar; Aranguiz, Mora, Rubio.

Match Preview

Two teams who surprisingly missed out on the 2018 World Cup continue their rebuilds when they meet in Houston on Tuesday night.

Following an extended period under an interim boss, the USMNT has taken well to life under Gregg Berhalter, winning three from three while scoring six and conceding zero.

Berhalter's biggest test yet will come against Chile, who are still smarting from Friday night's 3-1 defeat to Mexico.

La Roja are being led by Reinaldo Rueda, but that may not last much longer if reports out of Chile are to be believed, with the manager under intense scrutiny ahead of this summer's Copa America.

Rueda took change in March 2018, but has only managed a 4-4-3 record while in charge of La Roja.

Chile are two-time defending champions of the Copa America, but Rueda may not be in charge this summer unless he can coax some improved performances out of his side.

The U.S. also has an important tournament coming up this summer, with the Gold Cup on the horizon.

Tuesday will be Berhalter's final chance to see his team in action before he names his Gold Cup roster, meaning it will be an important evening for several USMNT fringe players.

It will also be another test for Berhalter, who is looking to become the first USMNT manager to ever begin with four consecutive wins.