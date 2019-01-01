USMNT keeper Steffen says Bundesliga is one of the best leagues in the world

The on-loan Man City shot-stopper is enjoying his second spell in Germany, where he is on loan at Fortuna Dusseldorf

’s on-loan goalkeeper Zack Steffen is enjoying life in the , and is hoping to make the most of his second stint in .

Pep Guardiola’s side picked him up from this summer, but with Ederson and Claudio Bravo as goalkeeping options for their first team, the U.S. national team goalkeeper was loaned out for the season, joining .

The Coatesville, PA native previously spent time in the Bundesliga with between 2014 and 2016, but only appeared for their second team before returning to the US, joining the Crew.

Second time around, he is much more established, and is set to be first choice for the North Rhine-Westphalia club having made his league debut in the 3-1 win at .

"It‘s amazing. It's such a good and strong league, probably one of the best in the world,” he told Bundesliga.com.

"I'm just trying to enjoy it. I want to keep as many shots out as I can. I'm expecting to keep the team in the game. To make the saves I need to make and to do my job.”

He was arguably the standout goalkeeper in the league’s first round of games, drawing praise from Bremen manager, Florian Kohfeldt.

“We should've scored at least three more goals,” said Kohfeldt. “But we were up against a fantastic goalkeeper."

During his spell with Freiburg, Steffen trained with Roman Burki who is now ’s No.1.

"I like [him] a lot," Steffen said of the Swiss shot-stopper.

"He's very strong, quick and athletic. I like his style of play. He's also good with his feet.”

The 24-year-old is also a fan of former goalkeeper Tim Howard, whom he described as his role model and is the reason he chose to wear the No.24 shirt at his new club.

"When they asked me what number I wanted to pick, I saw 24 and I thought of Tim Howard,” said Steffen.

“He was and still is my role model. I just remember watching him as much as I could.”

Steffen will be hoping to continue his good form for the rest of the season, and give Guardiola a decision to make when 36-year-old Bravo’s contract expires next June.