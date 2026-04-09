The Senegalese newspapers attacked Patrice Motsepe, President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), following his statements about the crisis surrounding the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final, made on the sidelines of his official visit to Dakar.

While in Dakar yesterday, Wednesday, amid a sensitive atmosphere after the Africa Cup of Nations final crisis, Motsepe faced, during a press conference held there, questions about the identity of the champion in his view.

Motsepe’s response was diplomatic and did not please the Senegalese, as the South African official stressed the need to abide by the laws.

Motsepe said, “I handed the gold medal to Sadio Mané and Kalidou Koulibaly, I presented the trophy to Koulibaly, and I awarded 10 million dollars to Sadio Mané… but I must respect the applicable laws and regulations.”

This statement came after the CAF Appeals Committee decided to strip Senegal of the win in favor of Morocco, following the events that took place in the final match.

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Motsepe was vague about the future, saying, “I can’t say anything more than that. You can ask me 100 times, and the answer will be the same. This is my duty as President of the Confederation of African Football.”

He added, “We must respect the procedures ongoing before the International Court of Arbitration for Sport. And we will implement the decision that will be taken.”

For its part, the Senegalese press criticized Motsepe’s stance, and the website Wiwsport asked, “How can an official who handed out the prizes to the Lions refuse to recognize them as champions of Africa?”

The site also described Motsepe’s answer to the question as “unrealistic.”