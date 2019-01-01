Unlikely Liverpool hero Origi delighted at 'unbelievable' Champions League triumph

Usually a fringe player, the striker scored three crucial goals for his club on their way to becoming European champions for a sixth time

's surprise hero Divock Origi conceded he can barely believe the events of the last few months after getting his hands on the trophy after Saturday's 2-0 victory over Tottenham.

Origi has been at Liverpool since moving from in 2015, but the striker has rarely featured as more than a bit-part player at Anfield.

This season, however, he wrote himself into club history with two memorable performances.

The Frenchman struck twice in the semi-final drubbing of to secure Liverpool's place in the final; and on Saturday came off the bench to score his team's second when threatened to level and take the game to extra time.

Of his seven goals in 2018-19, three came in the Champions League's decisive stages, a fact that left Origi over the moon.

"It's unbelievable. Winning a Champions League is so hard," he told TNT.

"Today we're here, we pulled together with the team and supporters and we have to celebrate all together.

"I think we just did it as a team, we made a positive step forward. We kept improving ourselves and we used the experiences of the past for now.

"We have a good mix of talent and experienced players and today was just about enjoying it and we did."

Victory also meant a first title at Liverpool for Jurgen Klopp, finally breaking the German's final jinx.

Klopp had finished runner-up in the competition twice with Dortmund and Liverpool, in 2012-13 and 2017-18, and had also tasted defeat in the 2015-16 and League Cup at the final hurdle.

"He fits perfectly in the values of the club. He's someone who loves the game, is a good man, and he pushes us," Origi said of his manager.

"Whenever we're tired we know that we have energy on the side, somebody who is going to push us, and he has a football brain as well.

"Also the fans. They also push us, they're special. Again... we did it all together, we needed every single person and we just have to enjoy this."

Liverpool have now won Europe's top competition on six occasions, with Saturday's triumph their second since the change from the European Cup name and format in 1992-93.