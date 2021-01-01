Umotong nominated for FA Women's Championship Player of the Month award

The Nigeria international has been shortlisted for the best performing player in the month under review for the Rookettes

Ini Umotong has been nominated for the FA Women's Championship's Player of the Month award for March following her fine performances.

The forward delivered impressive displays, scoring twice to help the Rookettes secure four points in the month under review.

Simon Parker's side started the month with a 1-1 defeat against Reims, where Umotong scored to rescue her side in the encounter.

The Super Falcons star again shone against Blackburn Rovers, helping Parker's side, scoring the opening goal from the spot to stun the hosts 3-0 at Sir Tom Finney Stadium.

The 26-year-old also featured prominently as Lewes claimed a 2-1 victory over London Bees in their final encounter of the month.

The Nigeria international has now been shortlisted for the best player award of the month and will compete with Hayley Crackle, Natasha Flint and Niamh Fahey for a chance to scoop the trophy.

Umotong has now scored four goals seven appearances for the club across all competitions this season, will be counting in the votes of the fans to nick the price.

Have your say in choosing the winner! 👇 — FA Women's Championship (@FAWomensChamp) April 15, 2021

Despite her efforts, however, Lewes are fifth in the FA Women's Championship encounter after gathering 25 points from 18 games.

The forward has been with the Rookettes in January 2020 from Swedish Damallsvenskan Vaxjo, on a permanent 18-month deal.

The former Brighton, Portsmouth and Oxford United striker has since been a key member of Parker's side and she is hoping to inspire the team to the Women's Super League promotion.

Umotong will be expected to continue his fine form for Lewes when they take on Southampton at home after the international break on April 18.