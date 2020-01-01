Umotong continues goalscoring streak with Vaxjo winning goal against Pitea

The 26-year-old striker found the net in a third consecutive match to ensure her Swedish side earned a narrow win at home

Ini Umotong's hot goalscoring streak continued on Sunday when she scored the solitary goal as Vaxjo defeated Pitea 1-0 in a Swedish Damallsvenskan encounter at Visma Arena.

The international broke her duck with the consolation in Vaxjo's 2-1 league loss to Djurgarden on October 3 and followed that up with another goal in Wednesday's 3-1 triumph over Kalmar.

The 26-year-old was handed her eighth start of the season since she arrived this summer from English outfit and went on to give a good account of herself in front of goal against Pitea.

Magnus Olsson's team made a strong start to the contest as Jennie Nordin set up Umotong to net what proved to be the winner after just 12 minutes.

Umotong was in action for 76 minutes and has now scored three goals in 12 appearances in all competitions this season for Vaxjo.

Ini Umotong (@iumotong) pounces on a loose ball to score and claim a crucial three points for Vaxjo DFF pic.twitter.com/rbJIlsqjyv — World in Motion - Women (@WIMwomen) October 11, 2020

Besides Umotong, Ugandan star Violah Nambi was also in action for the final 24 minutes of the encounter as a second-half replacement for the Nigerian and she came close to scoring twice.

On the other hand, Nigeria's Faith Micheal featured from the start to finish of the match for Pitea but could not rescue her side from a 10th defeat this season.

The result moved Vaxjo out of relegation waters to the 10th position with 18 points from 18 matches, while Pitea dropped to 11th on the log with 16 points from the same number of games.

Umotong will hope to help Vaxjo continue their survival quest when they take on Uppsala on October 17, while Micheal's Pitea will aim to bounce back against Eskilstuna United the following day.