Umar Sadiq on target as Almeria cruise past Tenerife

The 24-year-old Super Eagle scored his fifth goal as the Rojiblancos remained unbeaten at home in the Segunda Division

Nigeria international Umar Sadiq grabbed his fifth goal of the campaign as Almeria beat Tenerife 3-1 in their Spanish Segunda Division clash at the Estadio Municipal Cartagonova on Friday.

After a first half that did not produce the goals, Almeria took the lead in the 72nd minute when Largie Ramazani converted from the penalty spot and Sadiq made it 2-0 in the 75th minute before Samuel Shashoua pulled a goal back for the away team from the penalty spot in the 81st minute.

However, Almeria were assured of maximum points after defender Nikola Sipcic turned the ball into his own net in the 87th minute for the 3-1 defeat. Almeria are still unbeaten at home after seven matches.

Almeria coach Rubi maintained his starting squad from their 4-0 away league victory against AD Alcorcon and it was the Super Eagle, who created the opening goal after he was fouled inside the box with the referee pointing to the spot.

Ramazani then stepped up to send Tenerife goalkeeper Juan Soriano the wrong way and the goal opened the floodgates for the home team as Sadiq then powered home the second after racing onto a through ball from Curro Sanchez, he slotted the ball home past Soriano.

However, Tenerife pulled a goal back when Shashoua converted from the penalty spot but an own goal courtesy of Sipcic restored Almeria’s advantage and they bagged maximum points at the end of the final whistle.

Sadiq has now scored five goals this season against FC Cartagena before he found the back of the net against Malaga, grabbed a brace against Alcorcon and now against Tenerife.

Before the game, Almeria announced the signing of Nigerian international Anthony Lokosa on loan, but with an option to buy from Egyptian side Pharco FC.

“The UD Almería affiliate strengthens its attack with the addition of Anthony Lokosa, a 24-year-old Nigerian forward, who arrives on loan, with an option to buy, from Pharco FC of the Egyptian Football First Division,” the club announced on their website.

“This footballer has a great physique that allows him to dominate various facets of the offensive zone, but, above all, he is a very powerful player, whose corpulence makes him strong in the air.”