UEFA Nations League format changes: What's different for 2020-21 European tournament?

The European football governing body has opted to make some changes to its new competition, just a few months after it finished

UEFA successfully launched their brand new international tournament in 2018-19 as the Nations League was rolled out across Europe.

The initial format of the new competition famously flummoxed many football fans, players and coaches, with boss Jurgen Klopp notably labelling it "senseless".

Not wholly content with how things went on the inaugural run, UEFA has now made some changes, but what exactly are they?

UEFA confirmed in September 2019 that some tweaks would be made to the format of the Nations League, taking effect in the 2020-21 tournament.

The main change sees the expansion of Leagues A, B and C as well as the reduction of League D. Leagues A, B and C will each feature 16 teams, while League D is reduced to seven teams.

Under the format changes, Leagues A, B and C will each be divided into four groups of four. League D, meanwhile, will be split into one group of four and one group of three.

A team's placement in a particular league is based on the overall ranking from the inaugural Nations League, which took place in 2018-19.

Essentially, what it means is more competitive games. A statement from UEFA explained: "This change to the format follows a consultation process which involved all of UEFA's 55 national associations and reflects upon their desire to further minimise the number of friendly matches."

You can see the make-up of the four leagues in the table below.

League A League B League C League D Greece Gibraltar Albania Faroe Islands Montenegro Latvia Cyprus Liechtenstein Slovakia Estonia Andorra Slovenia Malta Lithuania San Marino Georgia -- North Macedonia -- Norway Kosovo -- Belarus -- Finland Luxembourg -- -Herzegovina Bulgaria Armenia -- Israel Azerbaijan -- Hungary Kazakhstan -- Romania Moldova --

The format change grants reprieve to the likes of Germany, Iceland, Poland and Croatia, who will not now be relegated to League B, while others will also escape the fate of relegation.

The overall premise of the tournament remains unchanged and the four group winners in League A will face off for the right to be crowned champions.

Promotion and relegation is still a feature of the Nations League. The winners of each group (except in League A) are promoted, while the teams that finish last in each group are relegated (except in League D).

Only two teams from League C will be relegated, with a relegation play-off deciding which two suffer the drop.

UEFA has emphasised that a benefit of the format change is the fact that teams in four-team groups play their final matches at the same time, thus enhancing the "sporting fairness" of the competition.

When is the next UEFA Nations League tournament?

The 2020-21 UEFA Nations League will take place from September 2020 until November 2020, with the finals taking place in June 2021.

The draw to allocate teams into groups will be held on March 20, 2020 in Amsterdam.

Group matches begin on September 3-5 and conclude on November 15-17.

The finals take place on June 2-6.

Who won the last UEFA Nations League?

Portugal were the winners of the unaugural UEFA Nations League, beating the Netherlands in the final.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. topped a group containing Italy and Poland to reach the finals, thus earning the right to host the concluding matches.

They faced Switzerland in the semi-final, winning 3-1 thanks to a Ronaldo hat-trick, before defeating the Dutch 1-0 in the final, with Goncalo Guedes scoring the deciding goal.