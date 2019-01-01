UEFA Europa League Round of 32: First leg highlights

The Round of 32 of the UEFA Europa League unfolded on Friday with the first leg matches. Watch the highlights from the games that involved the big teams:

1) BATE 1-0 Arsenal: Arsenal have work to do if they are to reach the last 16 of the Europa League after slipping to a surprise 1-0 first-leg defeat to BATE in Belarus.

Unai Emery's side were caught cold in sub-zero temperatures on the stroke of half-time, Stanislav Dragun's header ending their run of five successive clean sheets in the competition.

2) Malmo 1-2 Chelsea: Ross Barkley and Olivier Giroud scored as Chelsea earned a 2-1 win away to Malmo in the first leg of their Europa League last-32 meeting.

3) Celtic 0-2 Valencia: Valencia took a huge step towards the last 16 of the Europa League with a 2-0 first-leg win at Celtic on Thursday.

4) Rapid Vienna 0-1 Inter Milan: Inter are in control of their Europa League last-32 tie with Rapid Vienna thanks to Thursday's 1-0 victory in Austria.

A penalty from Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez six minutes before half-time was enough to give Luciano Spalletti's side the win, their second in a row in all competitions.