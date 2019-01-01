UEFA Europa League Round of 32: Second leg highlights
The Round of 32 of the UEFA Europa League came to a close on Friday with the second leg matches. Watch the highlights from the games that involved the big teams:
1) Arsenal 3-0 BATE (3-1 agg): Arsenal eased into the last 16 of the Europa League with a 3-0 win at Emirates Stadium to turn their tie against BATE on its head. Unai Emery's men were miserable in the away leg last week as they were beaten 1-0, but an aggregate 3-1 triumph was secured with a minimum of fuss after cancelling out the deficit early.
2) Chelsea 3-0 Malmo (5-1 agg): Chelsea warmed up for the EFL Cup final with a comfortable 3-0 home victory over Malmo to secure a place in the Europa League's last 16, winning 5-1 on aggregate. Olivier Giroud and Ross Barkley, who were both on target in establishing a a 2-1 first-leg advantage in Sweden seven days ago, grabbed second-half goals before Callum Hudson-Odoi marked his recall with the third.
3) Valencia 1-0 Celtic (3-0 agg): Celtic had Jeremy Toljan sent off in the first half as they were eliminated from the Europa League in a 1-0 defeat at Valencia on Thursday, losing 3-0 on aggregate.
4) Inter Milan 4-0 Rapid Vienna (5-0 agg) : Inter made light work of Mauro Icardi's continued absence as they booked their place in the Europa League last 16 with a routine 4-0 win over Rapid Vienna on Thursday.