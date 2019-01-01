UEFA Europa League Matchday 4: Highlights

Watch all the highlights from the major UEFA Europa League games on Matchday 4...

The group stages of the 2019-20 UEFA is well and truly underway. Matchday 4 produced intense football, which included a comfortable victory for and a draw for .

Watch the highlights of major Europa League matches right here:

1) Manchester United 3-0 Partizan Belgrade: Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford were on target as Manchester United ensured their place in the Europa League knockout stages with a convincing 3-0 win over Partizan Belgrade.

2) Vitoria SC 1-1 Arsenal: An injury-time equaliser from Bruno Duarte sealed a 1-1 draw for Vitoria SC against Arsenal on Wednesday and stopped the Gunners from qualifying for the last 32 of the Europa League.

3) 1-0 Slovan Bratislava: Raul Jimenez scored a 92nd-minute winner as Wolves beat Slovan Bratislava 1-0 in Thursday's Europa League clash to move to the brink of the knockout stage.

4) 2-0 : Rangers struck twice in the space of four second-half minutes to beat Porto 2-0 and move joint-top of Europa League Group G.

5) 1-2 : Olivier Ntcham scored a dramatic last-gasp winner to send Celtic through to the Europa League knockout stage with a 2-1 victory over Lazio.

6) Dudelange 2-5 : Munir El Haddadi scored a hat-trick as Sevilla eased past Dudelange away from home.