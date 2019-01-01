UEFA Europa League Matchday 4: Highlights
The group stages of the 2019-20 UEFA Europa League is well and truly underway. Matchday 4 produced intense football, which included a comfortable victory for Manchester United and a draw for Arsenal.
Watch the highlights of major Europa League matches right here:
1) Manchester United 3-0 Partizan Belgrade: Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford were on target as Manchester United ensured their place in the Europa League knockout stages with a convincing 3-0 win over Partizan Belgrade.
2) Vitoria SC 1-1 Arsenal: An injury-time equaliser from Bruno Duarte sealed a 1-1 draw for Vitoria SC against Arsenal on Wednesday and stopped the Gunners from qualifying for the last 32 of the Europa League.
3) Wolves 1-0 Slovan Bratislava: Raul Jimenez scored a 92nd-minute winner as Wolves beat Slovan Bratislava 1-0 in Thursday's Europa League clash to move to the brink of the knockout stage.
4) Rangers 2-0 Porto: Rangers struck twice in the space of four second-half minutes to beat Porto 2-0 and move joint-top of Europa League Group G.
5) Lazio 1-2 Celtic: Olivier Ntcham scored a dramatic last-gasp winner to send Celtic through to the Europa League knockout stage with a 2-1 victory over Lazio.
6) Dudelange 2-5 Sevilla: Munir El Haddadi scored a hat-trick as Sevilla eased past Dudelange away from home.