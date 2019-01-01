UEFA Europa League Matchday 3: Highlights

Watch all the highlights from the UEFA Europa League games on Matchday 3...

The group stages of the 2019-20 UEFA is well and truly underway. Matchday 3 produced intense football, which included a terrific come-from-behind win for and a narrow victory for

Watch the highlights of major Europa League matches right here:

1) Partizan Belgrade 0-1 Manchester United: Manchester United finally enjoyed away-day success as Anthony Martial's 43rd-minute penalty earned an unconvincing 1-0 win over Partizan Belgrade, lifting Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men to the top of Group L in the Europa League.

2) Arsenal 3-2 Vitoria: Substitute Nicolas Pepe scored two late free kicks to spare Arsenal's blushes and earn them a 3-2 win over Vitoria Guimaraes in the Europa League.

3) Slovan Bratislava 1-2 : Wolves scored twice in the space of little over five minutes to come from behind and claim a 2-1 win at Slovan Bratislava in Europa League Group K.

4) 1-1 : Alfredo Morelos cancelled out Luis Diaz's stunning opener to earn Rangers a 1-1 draw with Porto in Thursday's Europa League clash at Estadio do Dragao.

5) 2-1 : Christopher Jullien scored a last-minute goal to earn Celtic a 2-1 comeback win against Lazio in Thursday's Europa League clash at Celtic Park.

6) 3-0 Dudelange: Franco Vazquez and Munir El Haddadi earned Sevilla a comfortable home win over Dudelange.