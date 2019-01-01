UEFA Europa League Matchday 1: Highlights from major matches
The group stages of the 2019-20 UEFA Europa League got off to a great start last night.
Manchester United got themselves a narrow win over Astana while Arsenal eased past Eintracht Frankfurt in their respective campaign openers.
Watch the highlights from matches involving the top teams here:
1) Manchester United 1-0 Astana: Mason Greenwood's first senior goal earned a callow Manchester United team a stuttering 1-0 home win over Astana in their opening Europa League fixture on Thursday.
2) Eintracht Frankfurt 0-3 Arsenal: Bukayo Saka put 10-man Eintracht Frankfurt to the sword as Arsenal began their Europa League campaign with a 3-0 victory at the Commerzbank-Arena.
3) Rangers 1-0 Feyenoord: Sheyi Ojo scored with a blistering strike to help Rangers to a 1-0 victory over Feyenoord, giving Steven Gerrard the tribute he wanted to former captain Fernando Ricksen.
4) Rennes 1-1 Celtic: Ryan Christie kept his cool from the penalty spot to earn Celtic a 1-1 Europa League draw at Rennes.
5) Roma 4-0 Istanbul Basaksehir: Edin Dzeko, Nicolo Zaniolo and Justin Kluivert were all on the scoresheet as Roma started their Europa League campaign with a thumping win over Istanbul Basaksehir.
6) FC Porto 2-1 Young Boys: A Francisco Soares double was enough for FC Porto to net all three points in their Europa League opener against Switzerland's Young Boys.