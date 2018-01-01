UEFA Europa League Matchday six: Highlights
Several big teams were in action in Europe on Thursday as matchday six of the UEFA Europa League came to a conclusion. There were wins for Arsenal and Sevilla while Chelsea drew.
Here are the highlights from them:
1) Arsenal 1-0 Qarabag: Alexandre Lacazette's first Europa League goal of the season secured Arsenal a straightforward 1-0 home win over Qarabag as Unai Emery took the opportunity to blood young and returning players in a pressure-free match.
2) Vidi 2-2 Chelsea: Olivier Giroud came off the bench to salvage an under-strength Chelsea a laboured 2-2 draw at Vidi in the Europa League on Thursday.
3) Olympiacos 3-1 AC Milan: AC Milan crashed out of the Europa League as Konstantinos Fortounis' late penalty claimed a 3-1 win for Olympiacos, sending the Greek side through to the knockout stages.
4) Rapid Vienna 1-0 Rangers: Rangers crashed out of the Europa League after an error by goalkeeper Allan McGregor helped Rapid Vienna score a late winner courtesy of Dejan Ljubicic on a night when victory for Steven Gerrard's men would have seen them through to the knockout stages.
5) Sevilla 3-0 Krasnodar: Wissam Ben Yedder starred as Sevilla reached the knockout stages after defeating Krasnodar.