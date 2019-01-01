Heung-min Son set to create Asian history by winning the Champions League final?

Son will become the first ever Asian player to win a Champions League final should Spurs overcome Liverpool .....

As prepare to challenge for their first ever title, talisman Heung-Min Son too has a shot at etching his name in the history books.

The South Korean could become the first Asian player to feature in and win a Champions League final, should he play a part in Spurs’ potential win over .

A decade ago, fellow countryman Park Ji-sung became the first Asian player to win the Champions League. Although he was awarded with the medal, he did not play any part in ’s win over in the 2008 final.

When United made it to yet another final in the following season, Ji-sung ended up on the losing side as rallied to a 2-0 win. This means that the slot for the first Asian player to feature in and win a Champions League final is still up for grabs, with Son looking to stake his claim.

The forward has had the best season of his career and is at the peak of his abilities. His match-winning performance against in the quarter-final helped Spurs get past one of their biggest hurdles in the tournament this season.

All the four goals the South Korean has scored in Europe this season has come in the knockout stages. He scored a crucial goal at home to put Tottenham ahead in the first leg of their quarter-final tie against Man City.

Son then scored a quick first-half brace at Etihad to put Tottenham in the drivers seat. They would eventually go on to win the tie in dramatic circumstances.

Trickery with his feet, dribbling abilities and an eye for a goal makes the South Korean a deadly asset for Mauricio Pochettino.

The midfielder, in all likelihood, should start the final and will have a chance to create history. Asia could very well have its first ever Champions League final winner.

Here's how to watch the UEFA Champions League final LIVE from SouthEast Asia