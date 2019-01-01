UEFA Champions League Highlights: Real Madrid, PSG, Juventus & games from matchday 5

Watch all the highlights from the first set of UEFA Champions League games on Matchday 5...

The group stages of the 2019-20 UEFA is nearing comclusion. The first set of eight matches on matchday 5 produced goals galore, with and PSG playing out a thrilling draw. were in thier element, pumping six goals past while Hotspur staged a comeback against Olympiacos.

Watch all the highlights right here:

1) Real Madrid 2-2

Kylian Mbappe and Pablo Sarabia struck late to steal a 2-2 draw for Paris Saint-Germain at Real Madrid in a pulsating Champions League encounter that ensures the Parisiens top Group A.

2) 1-0 :

Paulo Dybala scored a wonderful free-kick to earn Juventus a 1-0 home win over Atletico Madrid that secured top spot in Group D of the Champions League.

3) 1-1 :

Manchester City progressed to the last 16 of the Champions League for a seventh season running despite playing out a 1-1 home draw with Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday.

4) Tottenham 4-2 Olympiacos:

Tottenham battled back from 2-0 down to secure a 4-2 win over Olympiacos and book their place in the knockout phase of the Champions League, with Serge Aurier and Harry Kane seeing them over the line in the final 17 minutes.

5) Red Star Belgrade 0-6 Bayern Munich:

Robert Lewandowski continued his extraordinary form with a four-goal haul as Bayern Munich secured top spot in Champions League Group B with a 6-0 thrashing of Red Star Belgrade.

6) 2-0 :

Atalanta kept their slim hopes of reaching the Champions League knockout stages alive as they claimed a deserved 2-0 win over Dinamo Zagreb.

7) 1-1 :

Krepin Diatta scored a dramatic late equaliser before being sent-off as Club Brugge rescued a 1-1 draw against Galatasaray but ended up with nine men in a match that made certain of Real Madrid's place in the Champions League knock-out stage.

8) 0-2 :

A stunning goal from Sven Bender helped Bayer Leverkusen to a 2-0 win over Lokomotiv Moscow that keeps alive their chances of reaching the Champions League last 16.