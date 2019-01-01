UEFA Champions League Matchday 4: Highlights from Wednesday

Watch all the highlights from the first set of UEFA Champions League games on Matchday 4...

The group stages of the 2019-20 UEFA is well and truly underway. The first set of eight matches on matchday 4 produced goals galore, with and playing out an eight-goal thriller. edged a five-goal thriller and more.

Watch all the highlights right here:

1) Borussia Dortmund 3-2 : Achraf Hakimi scored twice as Borussia Dortmund came from 2-0 down to beat Inter 3-2 and give themselves a major boost in the Champions League.

2) Chelsea 4-4 Ajax: Chelsea battled back from three goals down to earn a 4-4 draw in Tuesday's thrilling Champions League clash with Ajax, who were made to pay for two red cards at Stamford Bridge as the hosts were denied a dramatic winner by VAR.

3) 2-1 : Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain continued his fine form in front of goal by getting the winner as Liverpool saw off Genk 2-1 in the Champions League on Tuesday, meaning the Reds usurp at the top of Group E.

4) Napoli 1-1 Salzburg: Napoli missed the opportunity to secure their place in the Champions League knockout stages as they were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw by Salzburg at the San Paolo on Tuesday.

5) 0-0 Slavia Prague: Barcelona did nothing to ease the pressure on coach Ernesto Valverde as they were held to a 0-0 Champions League draw by Slavia Prague in another uninspiring performance at Camp Nou.

6) 4-1 : A stunning 30-yard strike from Geoffrey Kondogbia highlighted Valencia's 4-1 come-from-behind Champions League Group H victory against Lille on Wednesday.

7) Zenit 0-2 : Diego Demme and Marcel Sabitzer earned RB Leipzig a 2-0 victory at Zenit that edged Julian Nagelsmann's side closer to qualification for the last 16 of the Champions League.

8) 3-1 : Lyon's resurgence under Rudi Garcia continued as the club recorded a 3-1 Champions League triumph over Benfica.