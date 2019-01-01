UEFA Champions League Matchday 2: Highlights

Watch all the highlights from the second set of UEFA Champions League games on Matchday 2...

The group stages of the 2019-20 UEFA is well and truly underway. The second set of eight matches on matchday 2 produced intense and high-quality football, which included a terrific comeback win for over Milan.

Watch all the highlights right here:

1) Barcelona 2-1 Inter: Luis Suarez was Barcelona's hero as the striker scored twice – including a late winner – to secure a 2-1 Champions League victory over Inter at Camp Nou, with Lionel Messi impressing upon his return from injury.

2) 1-2 : Willian marked his 300th appearance for Chelsea with the winner as Frank Lampard's side dug deep to beat Lille 2-1 and get off the mark in the Champions League.

3) 4-3 Salzburg: Mohamed Salah stuck twice as holders Liverpool survived a major Champions League scare to defeat Salzburg 4-3 at Anfield.

4) Slavia Prague 0-2 : Borussia Dortmund claimed their first win of the Champions League group stage this season after battling to a 2-0 victory away to Slavia Prague.

5) 0-0 : Napoli wasted a number of opportunities as they played out a goalless draw with Genk in Wednesday's Champions League clash at Luminus Arena.

6) 0-3 : Ajax kept up their winning start in Champions League Group H as Dani Parejo's penalty miss proved costly for Valencia in a 3-0 away victory for Erik ten Hag's side.

7) 0-2 : Memphis Depay and Martin Terrier both scored to give struggling Lyon a morale-boosting 2-0 win over RB Leipzig in Champions League Group G on Wednesday.

8) Zenit 3-1 : Zenit took advantage of sloppy defending to beat Benfica 3-1 and move into a strong position in Champions League Group G, with four points from their opening two games.