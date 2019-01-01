UEFA Champions League Matchday 1: Highlights from Wednesday
The group stages of the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League got off to a great start with eight matches producing intense and high-quality football.
Defending champions Liverpool got off to a poor start to their campaign while Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund split points among other games. Watch all the highlights right here:
1) Napoli 2-0 Liverpool: Dries Mertens and Fernando Llorente struck late to earn Napoli a 2-0 win at home to holders Liverpool in the first game of the Reds' Champions League defence.
2) Borussia Dortmund 0-0 Barcelona: Lionel Messi's second-half return from injury was not enough to inspire Barcelona to Champions League victory at Borussia Dortmund as Marc-Andre ter Stegen played a vital role in securing a 0-0 draw on Tuesday.
3) Chelsea 0-1 Valencia: Ross Barkley missed a late penalty as Chelsea's Champions League campaign under Frank Lampard began with a 1-0 loss to Valencia in Group H.
4) Benfica 1-2 RB Leipzig: Timo Werner struck twice to give RB Leipzig a deserved 2-1 victory over Benficain their Champions League Group G opener on Tuesday.
5) Ajax 3-0 Lille: Last season's beaten semi-finalists Ajax opened their 2019-20 Champions League campaign with a convincing 3-0 win over Lille on Tuesday.
6) Lyon 1-1 Zenit: Memphis Depay's penalty saw Lyon come from behind to draw 1-1 at home to Zenit in the opening round of Champions League fixtures.
7) Inter Milan 1-1 Slavia Prague: An injury-time equaliser from Nicolo Barella denied Slavia Prague a famous Champions League win over Inter at San Siro on Tuesday.
8) Salzburg 6-2 Genk: Teenager Erling Haaland announced himself on the European stage with a stunning first-half Champions League hat-trick as Salzburg thrashed Genk 6-2.