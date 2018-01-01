UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Highlights from Wednesday - Matchday 6

Here are the highlights from the final set of Champions League matches on matchday six...

The final set of matches on matchday six has come to an end as all the eight groups were decided. Here are the highlights from all those matches.

1) Real Madrid 0-3 CSKA Moscow: CSKA Moscow completed a shock double over Real Madrid by winning 3-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday, but it was not enough to earn them a place in the Europa League.

2) Viktoria Plzen 2-1 AS Roma: Tomas Chory's winner 18 minutes from time secured Viktoria Plzen a place in the Europa League, as they beat Roma 2-1 to pip CSKA Moscow to third place in Group G.

3) AFC Ajax 3-3 Bayern Munich: Bayern Munich secured top spot in Champions League Group E despite letting victory slip away in injury time in an incredible 3-3 draw at Ajax.

4) Benfica 1-0 AEK Athens: Alejandro Grimaldo scored a superb 25-yard free-kick to send Benfica out of the Champions League on a high after a 1-0 win over 10-man AEK Athens.

5) Manchester City 2-1 TSG Hoffenheim: Leroy Sane bagged a brace as Man City beat Hoffenheim 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium to ensure they made it through to the last 16 of the Champions League as Group F winners.

6) Shakhtar Donetsk 1-1 Olympique Lyon: Nabil Fekir led Lyon into the Champions League knockout rounds at Shakhtar Donetsk's expense with a crucial second-half equaliser in a 1-1 draw in Ukraine on Wednesday.

7) Valencia 2-1 Manchester United: Manchester United failed to snatch top spot in their Champions League group as they slumped to a 2-1 defeat to Valencia on Wednesday.

8) BSC Young Boys 2-1 Juventus: Guillaume Hoarau scored a double as Juventus slipped to a shock 2-1 defeat at Young Boys in their final Champions League Group H fixture, although the Serie A leaders still topped the pool.