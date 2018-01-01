UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Highlights - Matchday 6

Here are the highlights from the first set of Champions League matches on matchday six...

The first set of matches on matchday six has come to an end as several groups were decided. Here are the highlights from all those matches.

1) Liverpool 1-0 Napoli: Mohamed Salah's wonderful first-half goal gave Liverpool a 1-0 win over Napoli at Anfield, earning the Reds qualification from Group C of the Champions League at the visitors' expense.

2) Barcelona 1-1 Tottenham: Lucas Moura came to Tottenham's rescue with a late equaliser to secure a dramatic 1-1 draw at Barcelona which sent them through to the Champions League last 16 at the expense of Inter.

3) Red Star 1-4 PSG: Paris Saint-Germain reached the Champions League knockout phase as winners of Group C thanks to a 4-1 victory over Red Star Belgrade.

4) Inter Milan 1-1 PSV: Inter slipped out of the Champions League after they were held to a 1-1 draw by PSV, confirming Tottenham's place as Group B runnersup.

5) AS Monaco 0-2 Borussia Dortmund: Raphael Guerreiro scored twice as Borussia Dortmund pounced on Atletico Madrid's slip-up to advance as Group A winners with a 2-0 victory at Monaco on Tuesday.

6) Club Brugge 0-0 Atletico Madrid: Atletico Madrid were pipped to top spot in Champions League Group A by Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday as they were held to a goalless draw by Club Brugge in Belgium.

7) Schalke 1-0 Lokomotiv Moscow: Lokomotiv Moscow missed their chance to qualify for the Europa League as they were beaten 1-0 by Schalke at the Veltins Arena on Tuesday.

8) Galatasaray 2-3 FC Porto: Galatasaray qualified for the Europa League despite a thrilling 3-2 home defeat to Porto, who end their Group D campaign with five wins out of six thanks to Sofiane Feghouli's penalty miss.