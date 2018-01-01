UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Highlights - Matchday 6
The first set of matches on matchday six has come to an end as several groups were decided. Here are the highlights from all those matches.
1) Liverpool 1-0 Napoli: Mohamed Salah's wonderful first-half goal gave Liverpool a 1-0 win over Napoli at Anfield, earning the Reds qualification from Group C of the Champions League at the visitors' expense.
2) Barcelona 1-1 Tottenham: Lucas Moura came to Tottenham's rescue with a late equaliser to secure a dramatic 1-1 draw at Barcelona which sent them through to the Champions League last 16 at the expense of Inter.
3) Red Star 1-4 PSG: Paris Saint-Germain reached the Champions League knockout phase as winners of Group C thanks to a 4-1 victory over Red Star Belgrade.
4) Inter Milan 1-1 PSV: Inter slipped out of the Champions League after they were held to a 1-1 draw by PSV, confirming Tottenham's place as Group B runnersup.
5) AS Monaco 0-2 Borussia Dortmund: Raphael Guerreiro scored twice as Borussia Dortmund pounced on Atletico Madrid's slip-up to advance as Group A winners with a 2-0 victory at Monaco on Tuesday.
6) Club Brugge 0-0 Atletico Madrid: Atletico Madrid were pipped to top spot in Champions League Group A by Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday as they were held to a goalless draw by Club Brugge in Belgium.
7) Schalke 1-0 Lokomotiv Moscow: Lokomotiv Moscow missed their chance to qualify for the Europa League as they were beaten 1-0 by Schalke at the Veltins Arena on Tuesday.
8) Galatasaray 2-3 FC Porto: Galatasaray qualified for the Europa League despite a thrilling 3-2 home defeat to Porto, who end their Group D campaign with five wins out of six thanks to Sofiane Feghouli's penalty miss.