UEFA Champions League: Ajax, Chelsea and Valencia in a three-way fight in Group H

Chelsea, Ajax and Valencia are all on seven points heading into MatchDay Five...

With two matchdays left for the conclusion of the group stage in the UEFA (UCL), Group H is witnessing a three-way fight between , and .

The three teams are on seven points each after four matches and are out of the race for the knockout rounds with just one point in their kitty. With Chelsea set to travel to Valencia for what is likely to be a challenging fixture for both teams, the winner of the group is far from decided.

Ever since Ajax's defeat to Chelsea in the third matchday of the Champions League, the Dutch champions have, quite incredibly, gone on to score four goals in all their matches since. Their form makes their trip to Lille a straightforward affair from which they will be expected to claim three points.

Chelsea have done well under Frank Lampard this season but it will be interesting to see whether the weekend loss to has affected their morale. They had claimed an early lead through N'golo Kante before conceding two goals to Pep Guardiola's side.

Valencia have won just one of their seven UEFA Champions League matches against Chelsea but that victory was a 1-0 win on the first matchday this season. Conceding goals has been an issue for the Chelsea defence and that should get Valencia's hopes up. The last time the Blues took the field in the Champions League, they let in four goals against Ajax in a match that ultimately ended 4-4.

Article continues below

Lampard will need a more organized backline against the Valencia attack that last fired blanks nine matches ago. Valencia's issues aren't too dissimilar, making it a fixture difficult to predict. The outcome, whatever it may be, will have a big say in how the group ultimately turns out.

Chelsea may be well short of the standards required to keep up with Manchester City and in the Premier League but a remarkable European run is very much a possibility for Frank Lampard's young boys. If it was their group opponents Ajax who did the unthinkable last season with their semifinal run-in, Lampard's young Chelsea team has shown glimpses of their potential in recent displays. With Valencia and Ajax set to play against each other on the final matchday, a win against Valencia will see Chelsea set up perfectly in pole position, with the finish line in the visible range.

Here's how to watch Valencia v Chelsea and other UEFA Champions League matches LIVE from SouthEast Asia