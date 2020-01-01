Uchendu and Machia help Sporting Braga reach Portuguese Taca de liga final

The Nigeria and Cameroon internationals were in fine form for their side as they clinched a ticket to the final of the tournament

's Chinaza Uchendu and 's Farida Machia were in superb form as Braga clinched a 3-0 victory against city rivals Sporting CP in Saturday's Portuguese Taca de liga clash.

The Super Falcons star was a second-half substitute while the Indomitable Lionesses forward made an impactful start as the visitors claimed the maximum points to clinch their final berth.

Braga came into the tie, needing nothing short of a win over their second-placed rivals in a bid to finish in the top two spots and Vanessa Marques gave them the lead 25 minutes into the match.

After the break, Miguel Santos introduced Regina Pereiraas and Uchendu as replacements for Machia and Denali Murnan in the 72nd minute and the Nigerian doubled the lead three minutes from time.

Andreia Norton netted the third and final goal of the tie deep inside injury time to ensure Santos' team edged the hosts to victory.

Uchendu, on her 18th appearance in all competitions this season, has now scored eight goals and provided several assists for Braga.

The win saw Braga finish second with six points from three matches to confirm their place in the final of the tournament.

They will face in the final, SL , who claimed top spot with seven points following a 4-0 triumph over CF Benfica on Saturday.