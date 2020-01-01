Ikechukwu Uche opens up on relationship with former Nigeria coach Keshi

The 36-year-old played a pheripheral role under the former manager as the Super Eagles clinched the 2013 Afcon title

Ikechukwu Uche revealed there was no problems between him and former coach Stephen Keshi.

The forward had been a key member of the Super Eagles before the appointment of the late coach but failed to enjoy game time during his reign.

The former and striker lost his place to Emmanuel Emenike in the national team and at the 2013 the 36-year-old forward played a peripheral role.

Uche was restricted to four games involving 151 minutes in the competition in as Nigeria clinched the title for the third time.

The forward revealed he met with Keshi to clarify issues with him on his failure to feature regularly for the Super Eagles.

“I went to him and asked if we had any problems and he said there was none. I always gave my all for Nigeria whenever I pulled on the Eagles shirt,” he told Brila FM.

Uche, who is famous for his ability to open up defences and his acrobatic goal celebrations, was a delight to watch during his time with the Super Eagles.

The forward had 46 caps for the West Africans, scoring 19 goals and featured at the 2008 and 2013 Africa Cup of Nations.

The forward spent most of his career in where he featured for Recreativo, Getafe, Zaragoza, Villarreal, Granada and Málaga.