Uche Agbo: Braga sign Nigeria midfielder from Standard Liege

The Nigeria international will spend the 2019-20 season at Estadio Municipal de Braga for his second stint away from the Reds

Portuguese Primeira Liga side Braga have announced the signing of Uche Agbo from Standard Liege on a one-year loan deal.

The midfielder joined the Reds in the summer of 2017 but spent the second half of last season with Spanish side .

The 23-year-old only made six league appearances for the Vallecans as they were relegation to the Segunda Division.

Agbo will, however, continue playing top-flight football after completing his temporary move to the Estadio Municipal de Braga outfit on Monday.

O 𝒑𝒖𝒛𝒛𝒍𝒆 🧩 fica agora completo 🔐 Gverreiros, podem dar as boas-vindas ao internacional nigeriano Uche Henry Agbo!#WelcomeAgbo ✍



Sabe mais em 👉https://t.co/uwn803h5ts pic.twitter.com/QsG8E7pILK — SC Braga (@SCBragaOficial) September 2, 2019

The utility player featured for Nigerian sides Taraba FC, JUTH and Eyimba before leaving for Europe in 2013 to join Italian club .

Agbo had loan spells at Granada before moving to Premier League to team up with in 2016.

The midfielder will link up with Angola’s Wilson Eduardo and ’s Ahmed Hassan at the club.