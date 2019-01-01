U23 Afcon: Ghana braced for battle - Yaw Yeboah

The Celta Vigo midfielder looks ahead to the November 8-22 championship in Egypt

skipper Yaw Yeboah has reiterated their readiness for the Africa U23 Cup of Nation, which kicks off in on Friday.

Making their debut at the continental showpiece since its inception in 2011, the Black Meteors are set for an opening day clash with in Group A.

Hosts and Mali are the other teams in the group.

“For me, it has been great meeting the boys again and I was happy to see them working hard," midfielder Yeboah said, as reported by Citisportsonline.

"In our last pre-tournament match in Ghana, I saw that we played well and we have taken a lot of confidence from that.

"We feel very confident and I can say that we are ready for the tournament.”

After Friday's opener, Ghana will face Egypt on Monday and finish off the group series against Mali three days later.

The champions, runners-up and bronze-medalists at the end of the competition will again be rewarded with tickets to represent Africa at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games in .

Ghana have not qualified for the Olympics since 2004.

