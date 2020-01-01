U20 Women's World Cup: Monday tops Nigeria squad for Burkina Faso clash

The football body has invited the set of players, including the Robo star to open camp for the clash with the Stallions this month

The Football Federation summoned 40 players to begin preparations for the 2020 Women's World Cup qualifiers against Burkina Faso, with the first leg three weeks away in Ouagadougou.

The U20 list comprising of six goalkeepers, 10 defenders, 10 midfielders and 14 strikers, is dominated by players from the 2019 African Games in where Nigeria ended a 12-year wait for gold.

2019 Women's World Cup breakout duo of Madrid defender Chidinma Okeke and Paris goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie were called up, with Gift Monday who led the Falconets to glory last August.

Also invited were the trio of Margaret Etim and Folashade Ijamilusi and Rafiat Sule who featured in Nigeria's Tokyo 2020 Olympic qualifier fourth-round meetings with Cote d'Ivoire in October.

In the same vein, the country's football body has appointed Moses Adukwu as a first assistant coach, with Bilikisu Tijani as second Assistant and Audu Yahaya as the team's goalkeeping trainer.

Bayelsa Queens coach Adukwu will take charge of the team on an interim basis, pending the recruitment of a substantive head coach.

Nigeria drew a bye in the preliminary round, where Burkina Faso edged out Gambia 3-2 to advance in January.

The Falconets will travel to face Burkina Faso on March 21 before welcoming the Stallions a week later at Agege Stadium in Lagos.

The winners will face Liberia or in the third round of the qualifiers as the Nigerian side are seeking to qualify for the 10th edition to be co-hosted by and later this year.

FULL LIST

Goalkeepers: Rita Akarekor (Bayelsa Queens); Christiana Obia (Osun Babes); Chiamaka Nnadozie (Paris FC, ); Omini Oyono (Confluence Queens); Christy Obis (Osun Babes); Nelly Ekeh (Bayelsa Queens)



Defenders: Omowunmi Oshobukola (Sunshine Queens); Chidinma Okeke (Madrid CFF, ); Esther Momoh (Confuence Queens); Ifeoma Ikenokwalu (Rivers Angels); Sarah Oloduba (Osun Babes); Margaret Etim (Rivers Angels); Akudo Ogbonna (Sunshine Queens); Ifeoma Paulinus (Rivers Angels); Rebecca Ajimuda (Edo Queens); Tosin Dameline (Sunshine Queens)



Midfielders: Mary Saiki (Nasarawa Amazons); Basirat Amoo (Confluence Queens); Folasade Ijamilusi (FC Robo); Adebisi Saheed (Bayelsa Queens); Esther Onyenezide (FC Robo); Rose Ekong (Sunshine Queens); Mary Adeyemi (Osun Babes); Suliat Abideen (Sunshine Queens); Celine Ottah (Bayelsa Queens); Patricia Innocent (Sunshine Queens)



Forwards: Dooshima Tarnum (Nasarawa Amazons); Grace Igboamalu (Nasarawa Amazons); Precious Christopher; Rafiat Sule; Gift Monday (FC Robo); Mary Anjor (Bayelsa Queens); Esther Adeboye; Blessing Okpe (Rivers Angels); Augusta Nwamaka (Confluence Queens); Marian Ezenagu (Rivers Angels); Mary Alfred (Confluence Queens); Precious Vincent (Sunshine Queens); Joy Omewa (Confluence Queens); Joy Jerry (Bayelsa Queens).