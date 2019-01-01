U17 World Cup: Nigeria face the Netherlands in Round of 16

Manu Garba’s boys must find their way past the Oranje if they hope to reach the last eight of the cadet championship holding in Brazil

and the will face off in a mouthwatering 2019 U17 World Cup Round of 16 clash on Tuesday.

Despite losing 2-1 to , the Golden Eaglets finished as Group B winners and will now face the Europeans who qualified from Group D as one of the four best third-placed teams.

This encounter billed for Estadio Olimpico, Goiania will see both teams meet for the first time in this competitio, with the winner taking on either or in the quarter-final.

Debutants meanwhile will take on four-time runners up in what promises to be a blockbuster showdown at the Estadio da Serrinha.

For surprise package Angola, they must negotiate their way past Group C runners-up to reach the last eight.

Article continues below

Round of 16 Fixtures

Angola vs South Korea

Nigeria vs Netherlands

Spain vs Senegal

vs

vs

vs Australia

vs

Paraguay vs Argentina