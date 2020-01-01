Two straight starts for Dominic, zero action for Norshahrul in two

It was opposite end of the spectrum for Dominic Tan and Norshahrul Idlan Talaha in the last two Thai League 1 action.

Contrasting fortunes for the two Malaysian players in the Thai League 1 in recent weeks as one achieved his first of many for the season while the other could only watch from the sidelines.

For the first time this season, Dominic Tan earned his place in the starting line-up for Police Tero FC in two successive home matches against Ratchaburi FC (19 Sep) and Chonburi FC (26 Sep).

While it was great for the young centre back to earn his colours in full for the first time, he unfortunately will have to look back at those two matches with a tinge of regret.

Against Ratchburi, Dominic's side was leading through Adisak Srikampang's strike in the 78th minute before a late header hit the Malaysian international and bounced past his own net in the added time for the teams to draw 1-1.

Then just a week later against Chonburi FC, manager Rangsan Viwatchaichok kept faith with Dominic and he was once again featuring from the first whistle alongside South Korean Kwon Dae-hee at the heart of defence.

But just like it was seven days before, Dominic will have a pivotal role to play in his team conceding, the ball hitting his hand during a sliding challenge which granted Chonburi a spot kick.

Police Tero would end up losing 2-1 in that match and are currently in 10th spot but apart from the certain actions within the game, it was a fruitful week for Dominic with 180 minutes under his belt.

However, the same cannot be said for Norshahrul Idlan Talaha who was forced to watch two full BG Pathum United matches from the bench as his side picked up maximum points.

BG Pathum are currently the outright leaders of the Thai League 1 after six matches played with 16 points and is the only team left in the division that is still unbeaten.