Twitter reacts to Ighalo’s shock Manchester United move

The former Nigeria international completed a temporary move to Old Trafford on Friday, becoming the first Nigerian to play for the club

Football fans have reacted to ’s shock loan signing of Odion Ighalo from Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua.

The forward is making a return to the Premier League after starring for for three years, between 2014-2017 before moving to to join Changchun Yatai.

The Red Devils announced the signing of the former Super Eagles star on Transfer Deadline Day, following a back injury to Marcus Rashford which could rule the forward out of action for three months.

Following the completion of the move, football enthusiasts have taken to social media to express their feelings.

Congratulations to Ighalo on being the first Nigerian to play for Man U. I just hate that he will be the first player to have #coronavirus test included in his medical. — bovi (@officialBovi) January 31, 2020

God Almighty help ighalo to perform well i n Manchester united ..signed by a Nigerian brother and a Manchester united fan #IghaloFC pic.twitter.com/ki5dsdkHKf — shanba,lee (@ChibykMartins) February 1, 2020

Odion Ighalo, Get in!! Can’t wait for the Bruno - Ighalo link up. Welcome to Man Utd 🇳🇬 #Proper9 pic.twitter.com/smc67it02A — Michael OJ. (@mrmicheal_) January 31, 2020

Ighalo is a better No 9 than Martial. Send Martial to the left. Ighalo in the middle. Bruno behind them. — Oloye Akin Alabi (@akinalabi) February 1, 2020

This has got to be the most shocking news ever

Congratulations Ighalo

This is truly an amazing landmark for every Nigerian hustler. From Ajegunle to Old Trafford #MUFC #Ighalo pic.twitter.com/awJnigooLO — Daniel Paul (@dannywoka) January 31, 2020

Retweet for ighalo Like for Martial pic.twitter.com/c6cDS1SdA5 — lamar (@lamarthegreat01) January 31, 2020

Odion Ighalo truly serves a living God... Manchester United here we come. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/qHbqtg8X25 — Demolar Davies (@demorash009) January 31, 2020

Benzema come outsideee!! Odion Ighalo is in town pic.twitter.com/XhRJE1hVTH — 𝗬𝗙𝗦𝗜 (@ERNESTHDGAMER) January 31, 2020