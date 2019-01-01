Friendlies

Twitter reacts as Ukraine hold Nigeria in friendly

Shengolpixs
Football supporters have taken to Twitter to bear their feelings after Andriy Shevchenko’s men forced the Super Eagles to a stalemate in Dnipro

Nigeria played out a 2-2 draw with Ukraine in Tuesday’s international friendly which drew reactions from football fans on social media.

The Super Eagles enjoyed an emphatic first-half display over Shevchenko’s men and deservedly raced into a 2-0 lead through Joe Aribo and Victor Osimhen's efforts.

In the second half, the three-time African champions surrendered their lead, allowing Oleksandr Zinchenko and Roman Yaremchuk level for the Yellow and Blue.

On the back of the drawn result, football enthusiasts have taken to Twitter to express their feelings.

