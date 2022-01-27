Trending: 'Bailly missed penalty so Salah can't return to Liverpool' - Afcon fans react

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly has found himself on the receiving end of fan banter following his penalty miss against Egypt on Wednesday.

As a result, his nation Ivory Coast are out of the Africa Cup of Nations in the Round of 16 stage, a game which took place at the Japoma Stadium in Douala, Cameroon.

Bailly could not beat goalkeeper Mohamed Abou Gabal - who came on as a substitute for the injured Mohamed El Shenawy - during the shootout after the two teams could not register a goal to separate them at full-time and in extra time.

The Pharaohs managed to successfully convert all their penalties, which were scored by Ahmed Zizo, Amroel Soulia, Omar Kamal, Mohamed Abdelmonem, and Mohamed Salah, while the Elephants scored their four shots through the efforts of Nicolas Pepe, Ibrahim Sangare, Maxwel Cornet, and Wilfried Zaha.

Fans have now joked that Bailly failed to score on purpose in order to have Egypt progress further in the competition so that Salah won't return to Liverpool early.

How Twitter reacted to Bailly's penalty miss:

Bailly missing a penalty so Salah can't return to Liverpool tomorrow

🤣#CIVEGY pic.twitter.com/iOio7MmN9K — Wat A Rush! (W.A.R) (@iamMightyGeorge) January 26, 2022

Bailly missing that penalty on purpose 👀 — sanj (@5anjgill) January 26, 2022

Eric Bailly with the most Eric Bailly penalty ever… 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Lord Stu Mattos (@ApexPredator91) January 26, 2022

This same Bailly that decided to do Bicycle Kick in our own 18 yard box in the UEL final and missed the ball completely.



Very unserious fellow. — 𝑻𝒉𝒊𝒂𝒈𝒐 (@PrinzwilEFE) January 26, 2022

Well played ivory, bailly missed a pen but Salah was in his pocket the whole match — Selna (@Selna37589438) January 26, 2022

Man U watching closely & havé learned that they are never to give Eric Bailly a penalty kick if they ever want to make it to the champions league 😂😂😂😂#CAN2021 — 𝔅𝔦𝔤 𝔚𝔦𝔷!!!♰ (@iamacklin) January 26, 2022

Rashford and Sancho missed the penalties that cost England the Euros.



Eric Bailly missed the only penalty that got Ivory Coast knocked out of AFCON.



Letting your country down is a Manchester United thing. — HereToStay (@iam6iiix) January 26, 2022

Can't believe Bailly missed that penalty so that Trez can't return to #avfc yet 😕 — Booendyah (@thewildpaw) January 26, 2022

Well he's called Bailly, he just missed a penalty that has caused ivory coast elimination.. but don't blame him alot coz he plays for Manchester United. pic.twitter.com/40O6PWSI4y — ema western. (@E2020hope) January 26, 2022