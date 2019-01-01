Amad Traore scores while Opoku sees red as Udinese collapse against Atalanta

The Ivorian and Ghana international endured mixed feelings as Igor Tudor‘s men were humiliated by the Goddess

Amad Traore scored while Nicholas Opoku received a red card as suffered a 7-1 defeat against in Sunday’s game.

Opoku was handed his fourth start this season but failed to impress after he was given his marching orders for indiscipline.

The international received his first yellow card eight minutes into the encounter before Stefano Okaka opened the scoring for Igor Tudor‘s men.

In the 21st minute, Josip Ilicic levelled for the hosts and 11 minutes later Opoku received his second caution and was subsequently sent off after a foul in the penalty area.

Referee Fabio Maresca signalled for a penalty and Luis Muriel dispatched his effort from the spot to give the hosts the lead in the encounter.

Udinese failed to bounce back after Opoku was sent off, conceding five more goals, including a strike from Ivorian 17-year-old Traore.

international William Troost-Ekong featured for the duration of the game but could not help his side from suffering the heavy defeat.

The defeat ensures Udinese drop to the 12thh spot in the Serie A table with 10 points from nine games.

They will hope to bounce back from this unfortunate heavy defeat when they take on in their next league game on October 30.