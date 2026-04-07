Tragedy in the stands… Fan dies of a heart attack

The stands at the Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Cologne match were the scene of a tragic incident that shocked the crowd, after a fan suffered a sudden heart attack that claimed his life despite the efforts of the medical team on the pitch.

Eintracht Frankfurt announced on Tuesday the death of the 87-year-old fan, who suffered a sudden cardiac arrest during the team’s match against Cologne last Sunday.

The club explained that the fan collapsed during the match, and medical staff managed to resuscitate him on the pitch before he was taken to hospital, where his condition did not stabilise and he later died despite intensive efforts to save him.

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Eintracht Frankfurt confirmed that the deceased was a long-standing supporter of the club and held a season ticket, reflecting his long-standing connection and deep love for watching the team’s matches from the stands.

The club paid tribute to their supporter in an official statement, emphasising how difficult it is to express the depth of grief caused by his loss before everyone’s eyes: “When someone is lost from among us right before our eyes, it is almost impossible to put it into words.”

The statement added that the Eintracht family is in deep mourning over his passing.

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