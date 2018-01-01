Tottenham vs Wolves: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Mauricio Pochettino's side are aiming for six wins in a row to keep pace in the Premier League title race

Tottenham will bid for a sixth straight Premier League win on the bounce to keep themselves in the Premier League title picture when they host Wolves at Wembley.

Mauricio Pochettino's side were given a late Christmas present when they went second on Boxing Day courtesy of their 5-0 win over Bournemouth .

Wolves have a decent record against the top six this season having beaten Chelsea and held Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United to a draw.

They are 14 points clear of the bottom three and are set for a comfortable campaign back in the top-flight, despite a recent 2-0 loss to Liverpool.

Squads & Team News

Position Tottenham players Goalkeepers Lloris, Vorm, Gazzaniga Defenders Trippier, Rose, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Sanchez, Walker-Peters, Foyth, Aurier, Davies Midfielders Son, Winks, Lamela, Nkoudou, Dier, Sissoko, Alli, Eriksen, Moura, Skipp Forwards Kane, Llorente

Dele Alli could be missing again after being absent for the Boxing Day win over Bournemouth with a hamstring problem.

Jan Vertonghen, Victor Wanyama and Eric Dier are all absent while Mousa Dembele is closing in on a return.

Serge Aurier is back in training after a groin injury but the game at Wembley could come too soon.

Possible Tottenham XI: Lloris; Trippier, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Davies; Skipp, Winks; Son, Eriksen, Lamela; Kane.

Position Wolves players Goalkeepers Patricio, Ruddy, Norris Defenders Doherty, Bennett, Coady, Hause, Boly, Vinagre, Iorfa, Ebanks-Landell Midfielders Neves, Gibbs-White, Saiss, Jota, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Giles, Watt, Pote Forwards Cavaleiro, Costa, Bonatini, Jimenez, Traore, Ashley-Seal

Wolves could name a largely unchanged team for the trip to Tottenham while the likes of Diogo Jota, Leander Dendoncker and Kortney Hause are all doubtful for the the visitors.

Ruben Neves should return after being left on the bench for the first time this season at Fulham.

Possible Wolves XI: Patricio; Doherty, Bennett, Coady, Boly, Castro Otto; Moutinho, Neves, Saiss, Gibbs-White; Jimenez.

Betting & Match Odds

Match Preview

Spurs can complete a stunning December in which they have gone second in the Premier League, qualified for the last 16 phase of the Champions League and reached the Carabao Cup semi-final.

The North Londoners last won six league games in a row in April which cemented their top-four status, but they have grander designs this time around.

Manchester City's shock back-to-back defeats at the hands of Crystal Palace and Leicester buoyed Spurs to second table in the league, and they have now emerged as surprise title challengers – remaining just six points behind table-toppers Liverpool one point above Pep Guardiola' side.

Pochettino has played down Spurs' title hopes , however, refusing to acknowledge that his side are major contenders despite sitting comfortably in second place.

"I repeat like yesterday now I'm more relaxed I think the same," Pochettino told reporters. "We are in a very good position. I think we are in a position that the team deserves to be.

"But another thing is to be a real contender at the end of the season. We need to show that we can be consistent throughout the whole season.

"Manchester City have shown in the past they can be real contenders because they won the last Premier League and of course Liverpool made an unbelievable investment and they are doing well and they are at the top of the table."

It's good news for the North Londoners, though, as Liverpool's next two league fixtures are massive clashes against Arsenal and Man City.

Any fears Wolves may have had that the second half of the campaign would be consumed in a battle against relegation have been firmly eased.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side have had a knack of causing the top six problems this term and have come away from Old Trafford and The Emirates Stadium with well-earned draws.

The comeback win over Chelsea at Molineux was perhaps the most impressive display, however, and the Midlanders will need similar levels of intensity to cope with Spurs.