Tottenham v Burnley: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Spurs will be aiming to close the gap to Manchester City, while a win for the Clarets could put some distance between them and the bottom three

Tottenham will hope they can cap off an excellent week by taking three points off Burnley on Saturday.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men secured their place in the Champions League last 16 on Tuesday, with a hard-fought draw against Barcelona.

As for Burnley, they could win back-to-back league games with a victory at Wembley - something the Clarets haven’t achieved all season.

Last time out, Burnley scraped a 1-0 win against Brighton thanks to James Tarowski’s first-half goal.

Game Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley Date Saturday, December 15 Time 3pm GMT / 10am ET Stream (US) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial) .

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream NBCSN fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will not be shown live as it will be played during the blackout period.

UK TV channel Online stream N/A N/A

Squads & Team News

Position Tottenham squad Goalkeepers Lloris, Vorm, Gazzaniga Defenders Trippier, Rose, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Sanchez, Walker-Peters, Foyth, Aurier, Davies Midfielders Son, Winks, Lamela, Nkoudou, Dier, Sissoko, Alli, Eriksen, Moura Forwards Kane, Llorente

Serge Aurier, Davinson Sanchez, Juan Foyth and Kieran Trippier all missed the midweek trip to Barcelona and only one returns to the squad. Trippier is back in at right-back, while Kyle Walker-Peters drops to the bench after filling in in the Champions League clash.

With a Carabao Cup game against Arsenal coming up, Mauricio Pochettino has shuffled his team around. Christian Eriksen and Son Heung-min have been dropped to the bench, while 18-year-old Oliver Skipp makes his full Premier League debut and Erik Lamela also starts. Meanwhile, Ben Davies takes Jan Vertonghen's place at centre-back beside Toby Alderweireld.

Confirmed Tottenham starting XI: Lloris, Trippier, Alderweireld, Davies, Rose, Skipp, Sissoko, Lamela, Dele, Lucas, Kane.

Bench: Gazzaniga, Walker-Peters, Eyoma, Winks, Eriksen, Son, Llorente.

Position Burnley squad Goalkeepers Heaton, Hart, Lindegaard Defenders Lowton, Taylor, Tarkowski, Mee, Gibson, Bardsley, Long Midfielders Cork, Gudmundsson, Brady, Hendrick, Defour, Westwood, Lennon Forwards Vokes, Barnes, Wood, Vydra

The Clarets are without Steven Defour, who missed the last two games with a calf problem and has been left out of the squad.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson is also out after picking up a hamstring issue in last week’s victory against Brighton. If the Icelandic winger has been replaced in the starting XI by Aaron Lennon.

Chris Wood has dropped to the bench, so Ashley Barnes moves into the striker role as Sean Dyche has switched to a five-man defence for this game.

Confirmed Burnley starting XI: Hart, Bardsley, Long, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, Lennon, Cork, Westwood, Brady, Barnes.

Bench: Heaton, Lowton, Vokes, Wood, Hendrick, Gibson, Vydra.

Betting & Match Odds

The hosts are heavy favourites for this one, and you can back them at 2/11 with bet365. An unlikely away win is priced at 18/1, while a draw is 7/1.

Match Preview

Tottenham know they must keep winning if they are to maintain the pressure on Liverpool and Manchester City at the top of the table, while also trying to pull away from the other top-four contenders.

After 16 games Spurs and are third in the table having accumulated 36 points, six less than leaders Liverpool. According to Pochettino, closing the gap to the top two is more important than Spurs’ Champions League qualification on Tuesday.

“I am more motivated to play against Burnley than the previous games because we are trying to reduce the distance between Liverpool and Manchester City,” he told the club’s official website.

“We are going to play for three very important points. The way we are going to approach the game will be key. We need to take the game in the same way as Barcelona with the same motivation, the same energy.

“The three points we need to win are as important as against Barcelona or any other team. To be in the top four of the Premier League and to keep that position is a massive motivation. It’s such an important game.”

A defeat for Tottenham could see them drop to fifth, should Chelsea and Arsenal win their respective games on Sunday.

It’s also an important match for Burnley. The Clarets moved out of the relegation zone with a win last week against Brighton and could climb as high as 14th in the table should they pick up three points at Wembley.

Dyche’s men earned a hard-fought draw there last season and would almost certainly settle for that this time around.

It has been a tough campaign for Burnley, who have struggled to maintain the sort of form which guided them to a seventh-place finish last season.

Should the away side manage to pick up all three points, it will be the first time in 44 years that the Clarets have won a league game against Tottenham.

Harry Kane could prove to be the difference-maker once again in this fixture. The striker has scored nine Premier League goals this season and bagged a hat-trick when the sides last met in December 2017.