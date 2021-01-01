Tottenham striker Kane drops Man City hint while ruling one out transfer option

The England captain admits that he would love to play with a Belgian playmaker, but has no desire to make a move abroad

Harry Kane has hinted that a move to Manchester City would appeal to him, as he is eager to play alongside Kevin De Bruyne, but has ruled out taking on a new challenge outside of England if he is to leave Tottenham.

The 27-year-old frontman is expected to push for a transfer away from north London this summer , with one of the most prolific strikers in world football eager to start chasing down the medals that his undoubted ability deserves.

Various landing spots have been mooted, but Premier League rivals appear the most likely to launch a raid on Spurs as City, Manchester United and Chelsea lead the chase for a sought-after signature.

What has been said?

Kane has suggested that the Etihad Stadium may be his preferred destination, telling Gary Neville on the 'On The Overlap' YouTube channel when asked to pick out his dream team-mate: "Oh, De Bruyne for sure.

"When I watch De Bruyne play he’s a special, special player and some of the balls I see him put in for City are just a striker's dream if I’m honest but yeah he’s an outstanding player.

"You’ve seen him, he’s an outstanding player with the ball, off the ball, pressing, but his delivery is as good as I've ever seen to be honest."

England the only option

Kane has understandably sparked talk of interest being shown from across Europe , with big-spending sides such as Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid said to figure on a long list of suitors.

A man with 165 Premier League goals to his name has, however, made it clear that he intends to stay close to home and chase down Alan Shearer's all-time mark of 260 efforts in the English top flight.

Kane added on his future ambition: "I guess injuries would be the biggest thing [in stopping me getting the record], obviously I’ve had injuries, ankle injuries and I haven’t had anything that’s kept me out for months and months touch wood but I guess for me I think injuries would be the biggest thing stopping me.

"Of course there’s always the option of maybe moving abroad one day but I don’t think that really interests me in the near future.

"Injuries I guess in my mind would be the only things but I feel like I’ve got a good seven or eight years at the top when you look at the Messis, Ronaldos … your Ibrahimovics, all kind of getting better as they reach their early 30s.

"I’m still 27 so I’ve still got hopefully a long way to go so yeah it’s definitely there, I’m still obviously quite a way off but I like to think consistently I’ve scored 20-plus in my injury-free seasons in the Premier League so if I can do that for the next four or five years then it’ll be there.

Article continues below

"I'd be lying if I said I didn’t [want the Premier League record], I think if I get to the end and I haven’t broke that record and the Wayne Rooney England record then I’d probably be a little disappointed in myself to be honest but it’s definitely there if I carry on doing what I’ve been doing so I guess it’ll just be a great sign of consistency over many years.

"I mean Shearer’s record is incredible when you think about it, 260 goals. I guess it’s just that little bit of motivation there just to push me and hopefully go beyond that."

Further reading